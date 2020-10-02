Report: Camera Catches Actor From ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Spaceballs’ Rick Moranis Being Hit During Unprovoked Attack In NY

The actor from such hits as “Ghostbusters” and “Spaceballs,” Rick Moranis, was reportedly hit in the head in an unprovoked attack in New York.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to the New York Post in a piece published Friday that the 67-year-old actor was hit and knocked to the ground in an attack that was caught on video and which occurred in broad daylight.

The “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids” star was reportedly was walking near his apartment building when a stranger came up and slugged him, per a police statement and a surveillance clip shared by WLNY CBS 2.

WATCH:

WANTED for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500????Seen him? Know who he is?Call 1-800-577-TIPS orDM us!Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

Moranis then went to the hospital with pain in his back, hip and head, before going to the police station to report the attack, per the Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Adam Sandler Reacts To Ariana Grande’s ‘Waterboy’ Reenactment And The Clip Will Make Your Day)

It all comes after the legendary actor broke his decade-long acting hiatus recently to appear in a 30-second ad for Mint Mobile with Ryan Reynolds.

“Like many, I’ve missed seeing Rick in movies for the past decade, so I pretty much begged him to reemerge for Mint,” Reynolds explained when asked about Moranis being in the new spot for the mobile virtual network operator Mint, per Tech Crunch.

Check it out!

A search is reportedly underway for the suspect.