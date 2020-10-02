Harvey Weinstein Hit With New Sexual Assault Charges In Los Angeles, Bringing Total To 11

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office charged convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein with six more sexual assault charges Friday.

The new charges stem from two accusers, according to Page Six. The new charges bring Weinstein’s total to 11 in the California trial. The charges include four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, Page Six reported.

Harvey Weinstein has been charged with raping two more women in California. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York on convictions for rape and sexual assault against two women and is now charged with assaulting five women in California. https://t.co/0CRGN8kZIZ — The Associated Press (@AP) October 2, 2020



Weinstein has been accused of raping an unknown woman sometime between Sept. 1, 2004 and Sept. 30, 2005 at an unnamed Beverly Hills hotel, according to the outlet. He was also accused of raping another unidentified woman twice. Once in November or December of 2009 and again on Nov. 5, 2010, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison After Rape Conviction)

Weinstein is currently serving his 23-year prison sentence after he was convicted of rape in the third degree and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree back in February. As previously reported, the jury decided to acquit Weinstein on the charges of rape in the first degree and predatory sexual assault at the time.

The charges in Los Angeles were first brought against Weinstein back in January.

Weinstein’s spokesperson denied all of the allegations were true.

“Harvey Weinstein has always maintained that every one of his sexual encounters throughout his entire life has been consensual,” Juda Engelmayer said, according to Page Six. “That hasn’t changed.”