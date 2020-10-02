Joe Biden Says He And Jill Tested Negative For COVID-19

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative for coronavirus, following President Donald Trump’s announcement that both he and First Lady Melania Trump were positive for the virus.

Both Joe and his wife, Jill Biden, have not been infected by COVID-19, according to a Friday afternoon tweet from the candidate.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Joe Biden wrote. “Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

Joe Biden was in close proximity to the president during the first presidential debate Tuesday.

Trump announced his coronavirus diagnosis Thursday after senior aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the disease on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. Barron Trump, the president’s son, Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, and Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband, have all tested negative for the virus, Newsweek reported. (RELATED: Stocks Drop After Trump Announces Positive COVID Test)

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

