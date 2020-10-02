Former Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, his running mate, sent well wishes to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after they both tested positive for coronavirus.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” Trump’s 2020 campaign opponent tweeted Friday morning. “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.” (RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett To Joe Biden — Here’s Every Politician, Aide And Supporter We Know Trump And Hope Hicks Met With This Week)

Harris added in a second tweet that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, “join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts.”

Biden and Dr. Jill Biden were in close proximity to the First Family during Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio. Though the Bidens did not appear to come within six feet of the Trumps, both presidential candidates shared the stage with moderator Chris Wallace for 90 minutes without wearing masks.

Multiple outlets reported Friday morning that the Bidens will be tested for coronavirus.

The White House is currently conducting emergency contact tracing, and multiple top administration officials — including Vice President Mike Pence, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — all tested negative Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.