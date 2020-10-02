Justin Bieber To Appear On ‘Saturday Night Live’ In October

Justin Bieber dropped the news on Friday that he will be on “Saturday Night Live” in October.

The 26-year-old pop star shared the exciting news on Instagram and captioned his post simply "SNL." The post included a photo that read "October 17" with host Issa Rae and musical performance by the "Baby" hitmaker himself.

It comes following his last appearance on the NBC late-night sketch comedy show in February when RuPaul guest hosted the show. During his performance he sang his hit song "Yummy."

The "Intentions" hitmaker's last time on "SNL" before his appearance earlier this year dates back to 2013, per Teen Vogue.

The post comes just days after Justin and his wife, supermodel Hailey Bieber, celebrated their wedding anniversary with a sweet message to each other on social media along with several incredible never-before-seen shots from their wedding ceremony in 2019.

Hailey wrote, “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over.”

While the “Changes” hitmaker shared that, “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!”