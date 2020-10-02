Kate Beckinsale Reveals She Also Had A Miscarriage While Defending Chrissy Teigen

Actress Kate Beckinsale revealed she also suffered a miscarriage while defending Chrissy Teigen’s willingness to share photos after experiencing her own.

Beckinsale slammed Teigen’s critics Friday, claiming there is no “protocol” to follow after suffering a miscarriage on her Instagram page.

“I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby,” Beckinsale said. “As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable.”

Teigen revealed she had suffered a miscarriage Wednesday on Instagram. It is unclear exactly how far along she was at the time. Beckinsale explained her own feelings following her miscarriage. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Announces Death Of Her Son Following Pregnancy Complications)

“Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks,” Beckinsale continued. “I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture.”

Beckinsale is so right here. I was surprised that Teigen was willing to share photos from the moment, but I was moved by it at the same time. So many women suffer miscarriages every year and the topic is still so taboo. Hopefully by Teigen sharing her experience, more women will be willing to talk about their own experiences.

My heart goes out to both of these women and everything they have experienced.