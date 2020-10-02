‘Truly Shameful’: Lindsey Graham Slams Those ‘Wishing Ill’ On Trump, Melania

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham criticized those saying negative things about President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after it was announced they had both tested positive for coronavirus.

“I’m disgusted by those wishing ill on the President and First Lady. It’s truly shameful,” Graham said in several tweets Friday. “President Woodrow Wilson caught the Spanish Flu in 1919. I doubt the people of his time wished him ill. Stay strong Mr. President and First Lady!”

“The president was in good spirits this morning when I spoke with him and very engaged in the upcoming hearing regarding Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Barrett,” Graham said in another tweet.

Like most Americans, I’m wishing President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS @MelaniaTrump

a speedy recovery. The president was in good spirits this morning when I spoke with him and very engaged in the upcoming hearing regarding Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Barrett. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 2, 2020

Many people on Twitter have been saying they hope Trump dies from coronavirus, including former Barrack Obama staffer Zara Rahim, who said in a now deleted tweet: “It’s been against my moral identity to tweet this for the past four years, but, I hope he dies.” (RELATED: ‘Urge You To Delay Consideration’ — Sen. Feinstein Formally Asks To Delay Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation)

Barrett met with Graham, who is the Senate Judiciary Chairman, Tuesday before her confirmation hearings, which are scheduled for mid-October. So far, more than three Democratic senators have said they refuse to meet with Barrett before the hearings. Those senators include New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono. (RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett To Meet With Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, Senators In Capitol Before Confirmation Hearings)

Democrats have continued to try and delay Barrett’s confirmation.