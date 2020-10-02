Melania Trump Says She Has ‘Mild Symptoms’ But Is ‘Feeling Good’ After Testing Positive For COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump said she has “mild symptoms” but is “feeling good” after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Thank you for the love you are sending our way,” the first lady tweeted Friday.

“I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good,” she added. “I am looking forward to a speedy recovery.” (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

The FLOTUS and President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus early Friday morning. Their positive tests followed earlier reports that they had been in contact with senior staffer Hope Hicks, who also tested positive for the virus. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jul 5, 2020 at 9:25am PDT

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

A short time later, the first lady tweeted that she and Trump were “quarantining at home.”