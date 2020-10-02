Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID Days After Visiting White House

Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins, who visited the White House for the Saturday announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Religious News Service reporter Jack Jenkins tweeted a screenshot of the alleged announcement, which said Rev. Jenkins had been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“During self-quarantine this week, University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC, learned that a colleague with whom he has been in regular contact tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read, per Jenkins’ tweet. “Fr. Jenkins was tested and found to be positive for COVID-19 too.”

BREAKING: Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins, who was at the WH SCOTUS announcement on Saturday and was criticized for not wearing a mask and shaking hands, has tested positive for COVID-19. This was just sent out to the campus. Unclear if he had it during the WH event. pic.twitter.com/2cR4eaVMzb — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 2, 2020

“My symptoms are mild and I will continue work from home,” Fr. Jenkins said, per the tweet. “The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps for all of how vigilant we need to be.”

Rev. Jenkins was at the Rose Garden ceremony Saturday for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, an alumna of Notre Dame and law professor there.

Rev. Jenkins issued an apology Monday after students called him out for not wearing a mask and shaking hands with multiple people.

Here is footage of fr. Jenkins at the WH SCOTUS event, shown here on the left side of the screen shaking hands with a person who appears to be AG Bill Barr (although I am not certain of that). pic.twitter.com/iVT2NMceLj — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 2, 2020

“I regret my error of judgment in not wearing a mask during the ceremony and by shaking hands with a number of people in the Rose Garden,” Rev. Jenkins wrote. “I failed to lead by example, at a time when I’ve asked everyone else in the Notre Dame community to do so.”

Rev. Jenkins and other guests were given rapid-coronavirus tests prior to the event, according to ABC News. Jenkins began quarantining after the event in accordance with university policy.

The news comes as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive early Friday morning for the coronavirus after White House staffer Hope Hicks also tested positive. (RELATED: Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner All Test Negative For Coronavirus)

The Daily Caller has reached out to Notre Dame but did not receive a response at the time of publication.