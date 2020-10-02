Secretly Recorded Conversations Reveal Exasperated First Lady Melania Trashing Media

First Lady Melania Trump can be heard in a secretly recorded audio tape trashing the media over their alleged refusal to cover a story about her helping an undocumented mother reunite with their child.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former senior adviser to first lady, joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday night and played audio tapes of conservations between her and Melania. In one recording, Melania vents her frustration over her attempt to reunite a child separated from their mother at the border.
“I was trying to get the kid reunited with the Mom. I didn’t have a chance. Needs to go through the process and through the law,” Melania told Wolkoff. “They would not do the story. We put it out. They would not do the story,” she continued. “You would not believe it. They would not do the story because they are against us because they’re liberal media.” (RELATED: Trump, Melania To Begin ‘Quarantine Process’ After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19)
The first lady then can be heard saying, “Yeah, if I go to Fox they will do the story. I don’t want to go to Fox.”
The first lady also voiced her annoyance over having to decorate for Christmas claiming she works her “ass off.”
“I’m working my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” Melania tells Wolkoff. “OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a fucking break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”
“Talk about a war on Christmas. It’s funny that she would be leading that,” Anderson Cooper said at the end of the segment.