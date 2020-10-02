Secretly Recorded Conversations Reveal Exasperated First Lady Melania Trashing Media

First Lady Melania Trump can be heard in a secretly recorded audio tape trashing the media over their alleged refusal to cover a story about her helping an undocumented mother reunite with their child.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former senior adviser to first lady, joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday night and played audio tapes of conservations between her and Melania. In one recording, Melania vents her frustration over her attempt to reunite a child separated from their mother at the border.

“I was trying to get the kid reunited with the Mom. I didn’t have a chance. Needs to go through the process and through the law,” Melania told Wolkoff. “They would not do the story. We put it out. They would not do the story,” she continued. “You would not believe it. They would not do the story because they are against us because they’re liberal media.” (RELATED: Trump, Melania To Begin ‘Quarantine Process’ After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19)

The first lady then can be heard saying, “Yeah, if I go to Fox they will do the story. I don’t want to go to Fox.” WATCH: Here’s all of the Melania Trump audio played on @andersoncooper tonight. The audio was taped by her former friend and advisor @SWWCreative. In the tapes, Mrs. Trump talks about: – Family separations

– Christmas

– “Liberal media”

– The “I really don’t care” jacket pic.twitter.com/N2Y8QtqD8n — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) October 2, 2020 The first lady also voiced her annoyance over having to decorate for Christmas claiming she works her “ass off.” “I’m working my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” Melania tells Wolkoff. “OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a fucking break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?” “Talk about a war on Christmas. It’s funny that she would be leading that,” Anderson Cooper said at the end of the segment.

The first lady ‘s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, condemned Wolkoff in a statement saying, “Secretly taping the First Lady and willfully breaking an NDA to publish a salacious book is a clear attempt at relevance. The timing of this continues to be suspect – as does this never-ending exercise in self-pity and narcissism.”

“The kids, they say, ‘Wow I will have my own bed? I will sleep on the bed? I will have a cabinet for my clothes?’ It’s so sad to hear it but they didn’t have that in their own countries, they sleep on the floor,” She says. “They are taken care of nicely there. But you know, yeah, they are not with parents, it’s sad. But when they come here alone or with coyotes or illegally, you know, you need to do something.”

“A lot of like moms and kids they are teached how to do it. They go over and they say like, ‘Oh, we will be killed by a gang member, we will be, you know, it’s so dangerous.’ So they are allowed to stay here.”

“It’s not true that they would, you know what I mean,” Melania continued. “They’re not professional but they are teached by other people what to say to come over and to you know let them go to stay here. Because they could easily stay in Mexico but they don’t want to stay in Mexico because Mexico doesn’t take care of them the same as America does.”

In the final tape, Melania appeared pleased that she was able to drive the “liberals crazy” during her 2018 appearance at the southern border where she wore the infamous designer jacket with the words “I Don’t Care, Do U.”

“I’m driving liberals crazy, that’s for sure,” she said. “And that, you know, that’s — and they deserve it, you understand. And everybody’s like, ‘Oh, my God. This is the worst. This is the worst.’ After, I mean, come on. They are crazy, OK?”