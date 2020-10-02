REPORT: Philadelphia 76ers Hire Doc Rivers As The Team’s New Head Coach

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly hired Doc Rivers as the franchise’s new head coach.

According to Shams Charania, the 76ers and Rivers have agreed to a five-year deal to make him the team’s head coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rivers was cut loose from the Los Angeles Clippers after this past season.

Doc Rivers-Philadelphia 76ers coaching agreement: Five-year deal, sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2020

Well, it didn’t take long at all for Rivers to find a new job. He was only unemployed for a few days before a team scooped him up.

I think we all knew this would happen. Guys like Rivers don’t stay long on the job market. When the Clippers moved on from him, we all knew he’d have plenty of options.

Doc Rivers Departs LA Clippers https://t.co/Ye6jma2I0W — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 28, 2020

Now, he’s taking over the 76ers, and there’s plenty of talent for him to work with. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are two of the best players in the league.

There’s no excuse for Rivers to not win plenty of games with those two in the starting lineup.

We’ll see what he can do, but I wouldn’t expect anything less than some very solid seasons out of Rivers and the 76ers with him running the show.