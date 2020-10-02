RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Tests Positive For COVID-19

Chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) Ronna McDaniel has tested positive for COVID-19, an RNC spokesman confirmed to the Daily Caller.

Hope Hicks, a member of President Donald Trump’s inner circle, tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling with the president Tuesday and Wednesday, ABC News reported. Both Trump and first lady Melania Trump subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, the president announced early Friday.

They have both begun the quarantine process, he tweeted.

“After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus,” an RNC confirmed to the Caller. “On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday.”

McDaniel is reportedly experiencing “mild symptoms,” the New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman reported. Trump is also experiencing “mild” symptoms, a White House official said according to Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller.

“She was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then,” the NYT report added. (RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett To Joe Biden — Here’s Every Politician, Aide And Supporter We Know Trump And Hope Hicks Met With This Week)

BREAKING – Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, multiple sources say. She has mild symptoms. She was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

Notably, McDaniel appeared remotely on Fox News Thursday and did not mention the positive COVID-19 test, NYT national political reporter Shane Goldmacher tweeted.

Ronna McDanjel went on national TV yesterday after her positive Covid test and didn’t mention it https://t.co/lnVwlmjheq — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 2, 2020

Trump’s son Barron Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner all tested negative for the virus, the White House confirmed to the Caller. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 as well.

Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc contributed to this report.