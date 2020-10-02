Saturday Night Live Shares First Look At Jim Carrey, Maya Rudolph As Biden, Harris

“Saturday Night Live” revealed Thursday the new looks for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Democratic Califronia Sen. Kamala Harris.

A teaser video was shared on YouTube ahead of the Oct. 3 premiere.

WATCH:

Honestly, these looks are pretty spot on. Biden is to be played by Jim Carrey while Sen. Harris will be portrayed by Maya Rudolph. I’m intrigued to see exactly how they go about this and if Carrey can get Biden’s personality perfect.

Carrey is the third person to play Biden on “Saturday Night Live” this year. Woody Harrelson and Jason Sudeikis both played Biden in sketches throughout season 45.

Alec Baldwin is expected to continue to play President Donald Trump. (RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Returning To Studio Filming Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)

I’m expecting a sketch about the first presidential debate of this election, but honestly I’m not sure if a comedy sketch could be much funnier than the actual debate. We’ll have to see.

Carrey expressed interest in the part and had talks with Colin Jost and Lorne Michaels about the role.

“He will give the part energy and strength,” Michaels told Vulture after the change was originally announced. “Hopefully it’s funny.”

I’m just looking forward to “SNL” coming back in general. The show will be filmed in-studio despite the continued coronavirus pandemic, as previously reported.