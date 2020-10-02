‘So Awkward’ Actor Archie Lyndhurst Dead At 19

Actor Archie Lyndhurst, who starred in the show “So Awkward,” has died at the age of 19.

Lyndhurst died from a “short illness,” CBBC, the TV channel behind the show he starred in, confirmed Thursday on Twitter. Archie was the son of actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, who starred in “Only Fools.”

“We’re so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness,” CBBC announced. “Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show.” (RELATED: WWE Star Road Warrior Animal Dies At 60)

We’re so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness.

Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SfXP8TIz2Q — CBBC (@cbbc) October 1, 2020

“All of us are devastated to hear the news of Archie’s passing,” the statement on Archie’s death said. “He was such a talented young actor and meant so much to all of those involved in ‘So Awkward’ as well as the CBBC fans.”

Archie also did work for “Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward” and “Bad Education” before he passed away.