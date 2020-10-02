REPORT: President Trump Experiencing ‘Mild’ Symptoms After Contracting Coronavirus

President Donald Trump is experiencing “mild” symptoms of the coronavirus after testing positive for the disease early Friday morning, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The AP credited the statement to an unnamed White House official, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation from the Daily Caller. Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the disease Friday morning.

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House official: Trump experiencing ‘mild’ symptoms of coronavirus after positive test. — darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) October 2, 2020

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel also tested positive Friday, but Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have all tested negative. (RELATED: RNC Chairwoman Says Debate Rules Should Remain The Same As Debate Commission Announces ‘Additional Structure’)

Trump and Melania began the quarantine process Thursday evening after adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommend they remain in quarantine for 15 days. Trump’s next debate with Biden is scheduled for the October 15, exactly two weeks from Thursday.

The White House has not announced plans for a virtual debate if White House Physician Sean Conley determines Trump should remain in quarantine.

White House aides are reportedly worried that Trump may be particularly susceptible to the virus thanks to his lack of sleep on the campaign trail. His entire Friday schedule was wiped clean aside from a hosting a phone call regarding the COVID-19 response for vulnerable seniors.