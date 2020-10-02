President Donald Trump tweeted a short video message Friday shortly after arriving at Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

The message, his first statement since announcing that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus overnight, thanked people for offering “tremendous support” following the diagnosis. (RELATED: Trump Heads To Walter Reed Hospital ‘Out Of An Abundance Of Caution’ After COVID-19 Diagnosis)

“I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure things work out,” he states in the video. “The first lady is doing very well, so thank you very much. I appreciate it very much. I will never forget it.”

WATCH:

The White House announced that Trump would be staying for a “few days” in the presidential suite at Walter Reed. White House press secretary Kayleigh Mcenany called the move a “precautionary measure” and noted that Trump would continue to be working from the suite during his stay. (RELATED: Here’s The Coronavirus Treatment Regimen White House Doctors Have Prescribed For Trump)

White House communications director confirmed that there has not been a transfer of executive power to Vice President Mike Pence.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.