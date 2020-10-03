‘Markets Do Not Like Uncertainty’: Financial Expert On Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

Chris Markowski, host of “Watchdog on Wall Street” and president of Markowski Investments, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about what President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis means for the market, the recent jobs report and more.

President Trump announced early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcement came hours before the September jobs report was released.

“I kind of expected you were going to see the futures go to the downside,” Markowski explained in reference to the president’s diagnosis, “because again — markets do not like uncertainty.”

He continued, “whenever you have a story like this it’s risk-off. Sell first, ask questions later and then everything kind of settles down to some degree.”

“The President of the United States is going to get the best healthcare available to him. We obviously have a chain of command that works,” Markowski said. “The most recent example of something happening like this was Boris Johnson in Great Britain where he was in the hospital. He was really, really sick.”

Markowski also discussed the September jobs report, the president’s taxes and more. (RELATED: ‘I Will Never Forget It’ — Watch Trump’s First Message Since Announcing His Positive Coronavirus Test)

WATCH:

