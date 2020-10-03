Editorial

NFL Players Aren’t Allowed To Leave Their Cities During Bye Weeks

NFL players will be required to stay in their cities during bye weeks.

According to Bleacher Report, the new NFLPA agreement mandates players and coaches remain in their home cities while on a bye week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I understand this decision, but this sucks for players. This is not going to be fun at all. Unfortunately, I’m not sure there are really any other options on the table.

Given the fact the Titans have already been hammered by coronavirus, the league needs to do everything possible to keep players safe.

 

Players zipping all over the country on their bye weeks to relax, have a couple drinks and party is a disaster waiting to happen.

You’re just asking for more situations like the one the Titans are in if players spread out and then return to team facilities.

 

It’s not a situation anyone likes, but again, it’s not really one that can go down any other play. Players simply have to stay put this season. If they don’t, then there are some major risks teams will face when it comes to coronavirus.