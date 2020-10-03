Oregon Gets Cupcake 2020 Football Schedule

Oregon’s 2020 football is an absolute joke.

The PAC-12 released the 2020 schedule early Saturday, and the Ducks should cruise to an undefeated season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They have games against Stanford, Washington State, UCLA, Oregon State, Cal and Washington.

What a pathetic schedule. The PAC-12 isn’t even trying to hide the fact they’re greasing the tracks to make sure the Ducks go undefeated through the regular season.

The limited number of games means that getting into the College Football Playoff will be hard enough for the PAC-12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on Sep 24, 2020 at 6:55pm PDT

Now, the conference is making sure Oregon gets every single break possible in order to arrive on selection day without a loss.

That’s the easiest P5 conference schedule that I’ve ever seen. Is there a single game that will be within single digits?

It damn sure doesn’t look like it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on Jul 28, 2020 at 4:27pm PDT

Oregon better go undefeated with that schedule. If they don’t, it’ll be incredibly embarrassing.