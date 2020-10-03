Prep Food Like A Pro With These Deeply Discounted Japanese Knives

From dull blades that lead to nasty injuries to ugly, worn down handles, there are plenty of reasons to upgrade your kitchen knives. But before you say that chef knife sets are way out of your budget, you’ll definitely want to check out this exclusive deal on these Sukasu Osami knives.

Whether you’re slicing up veggies or cutting pieces of meat to put on the grill, working with high-end knives makes a world of difference. After using one of the cutting tools from the Sukasu Osami Japanese knife set, you’ll never go back to your everyday kitchen knives. That’s because they’re carefully crafted to provide clean, easy cuts no matter how much you use them, changing the food prep game forever.

Each of the three knives in the Sukasu Osami knife set boasts incredibly durable 3CR13 stainless steel, ideal for a wide variety of fruits, veggies, and meats. Thanks to their effortlessly clean cuts, food prep time becomes easier and shorter, which is always a good thing. And as if that weren’t enough, the blades are adorned with a cool, wavy pattern, etched right into the steal, making them look more like a work of art than a cooking tool.

Each 3-piece knife set includes an 8-inch chef knife, a 5-inch utility knife, and a 3.5-inch paring knife, along with a sleek MDF knife box. In addition to their durable blades, each tool features a beautifully crafted pakka wood handle, great for gripping and manipulating as you slice, dice, and cut.

Still not sure you need the Sakasu Osami Japanese 3-piece Chef’s Knife Set? Perhaps the tools’ rave online reviews will change your mind. Here are just a few of the things people are saying about them:

The knives are very lightweight and incredibly sharp. I love them. The case was on the cheap side and the latch was broken so I just tossed it. But I love the knives. Good purchase.” – Sabrina M.

“Quality and inexpensive; very sharp and easy to handle. Professional look and does the job. Nice case, too.” – Pamela L.S.