Texas Puts A Bunch Of Matthew McConaughey Cutouts In The Stands Of Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium

The Texas Longhorns have pulled off an awesome move for their Saturday game against TCU, and it involves Matthew McConaughey.

The Longhorns have loaded up Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium with cutouts of Matthew McConaughey from different movies, and it’s awesome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the setup below.

MoC will for sure be in the house tomorrow. ???? @McConaughey pic.twitter.com/Qhn5Wo6VFp — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 2, 2020

I love this move by the Longhorns. I absolutely love it. It’s stuff like this that makes college football the best.

Matthew McConaughey is the most famous Texas football fan on the planet, and he’s passionate as all hell about the Longhorns.

When you have a guy like that in your fanbase, you promote it for all it’s worth.

Hollywood is full of people who aren’t authentic at all. It’s the nature of the business, and it’s really stupid.

However, that doesn’t apply at all to McConaughey. They don’t get any realer than he does. He loves Texas sports, and he doesn’t care who knows it.

Stay frosty, McConaughey! Never stop pushing for the Longhorns.