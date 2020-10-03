Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien Tests Positive For COVID-19

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for coronavirus, Politico reported Friday evening.

Stepien is only the most recent Trump ally to come down with the disease after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania both tested positive Friday morning. Stepien is reportedly experiencing “mild flu-like symptoms” and he plans to quarantine as directed by CDC guidelines, according to Politico.

Newly-appointed Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien tests positive for COVID — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 3, 2020

Stepien joins senior staffer Hope Hicks, Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Kellyanne Conway in testing positive for the virus. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Barron Trump have all tested negative.

Trump traveled to Walter Reed hospital in Washington, D.C. on Friday after physicians urged the measure to bring him closer to medical care should the need arise.

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement to reporters. “Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of his physicians and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.”

"President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady," she added.

The White House confirmed Trump was experiencing “mild” symptoms. White House Physician Sean Conley discussed Trump’s treatment regimen so far, saying Trump is “fatigued” but doing well and in good spirits. Trump could be seen walking to Marine One unassisted Friday for transport to the hospital.

McEnany confirmed trump took his first dosage of Remdesivir on Friday.

The White House has not given further updates on Trump’s health as of Saturday.