Alabama Looks Outrageously Impressive After Blowing Out Texas A&M 52-24

The Alabama Crimson Tide appear to be the crown jewel of the SEC.

Nick Saban and company humiliated the Texas A&M Aggies 52-24 Saturday, and the Tide appear to be head and shoulders better than the rest of the conference. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We were all told that the Aggies were supposed to be good and that this was finally the year Jimbo Fisher and Kellen Mond would get over the hump.

Well, that was determined to be a lie. Alabama dismantled them down the stretch in such an impressive fashion that I don’t have a single bad thing to say.

If yesterday was a sign of things to come in Tuscaloosa, then Alabama isn’t getting touched by anyone in the SEC.

Quarterback Mac Jones has exceeded all expectations through two games, and the weapons on the field for Alabama are downright absurd.

There were idiots yesterday who actually thought the Aggies could keep the game close. That was an embarrassing situation for Texas A&M.

They didn’t just get beat by the Crimson Tide. They got rocked.

As of today, Alabama is without a doubt in my mind the best team in the SEC, and I’m not sure if there’s a close second.