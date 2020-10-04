Clemson Ranks Number 1 In The Week 5 AP College Football Poll

Clemson is still the top football team in America in the AP Poll.

The week five AP Poll dropped Sunday afternoon, and Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are still holding onto the top spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Notre Dame rounded out the top five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Oct 4, 2020 at 9:19am PDT

Until the B1G starts playing games, we shouldn’t be surprised by the fact Clemson and Alabama are hanging on tight to the top two spots.

Once the B1G gets rolling, I 100% anticipate Ohio State to push for one of the top two spots, but until then, it’s Clemson and Alabama’s show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Oct 3, 2020 at 9:16pm PDT

Ohio State being ranked sixth right now is an absolute joke, of course. Nobody with a brain is taking that seriously, and you shouldn’t take it seriously.

Justin Fields is the second best quarterback in America, and the Buckeyes are incredibly talented. You best believe that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Jun 17, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

Oct. 24 truly can’t get here fast enough. I can’t wait to see some B1G action, and something tells me the rest of the country is in for a reckoning.