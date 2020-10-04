College GameDay Will Be At Clemson For The Miami Game

College GameDay will be in Clemson this upcoming Saturday.

The popular college football event announced late Saturday night that they'll be in town to watch the Tigers play the Miami Hurricanes.

Both teams are undefeated at this point in the season.

These are the kinds of games and events that college football fans absolutely crave. Clemson is a national title favorite, and Miami has emerged out of nowhere to an undefeated start.

For the first time in a very long time, it looks like Clemson might actually have a couple tight games in the ACC this season.

That’s not something we’re used to seeing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Aug 17, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT

You know nature is healing once we have College GameDay going to matchups featuring top 10 teams. That’s how we know we’re getting back to normal.

Will the Tigers dominate the Hurricanes? Can Miami pull off the upset? Will find out this upcoming Saturday, and I can’t wait!