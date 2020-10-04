Politics

‘A Little Surprise Visit’: Trump Takes Motorcade Out Around Walter Reed, Greets Supporters

(Screenshot/Twitter User: @PhilipinDC)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
President Donald Trump took his motorcade out to visit supporters Sunday, making several passes outside Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

The president, who has been undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Walter Reed hospital since Friday afternoon, announced in a brief Twitter video that he intended to give his supporters outside “a little surprise visit.” (RELATED: ‘Oh Yeah, I Harangued [Trump]’: Chris Wallace Sarcastically Fires Back At Steve Cortes In Testy Exchange)

WATCH:

After touting the hard work of the staff at Walter Reed and offering his thanks to the doctors, nurses and first responders, Trump added, “I also think we’re going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street.”

“They’ve been out there for a long time and they’ve got Trump flags,” he continued. “They love our country. So, I’m not telling anybody but you, but I’m about to make a little surprise visit.”

In a matter of minutes, the presidential motorcade had started its tour outside the hospital.

Trump could be seen in the back seat of one of the vehicles, wearing a mask and waving and giving a thumbs-up as the parade of cars passed by.

A car with US President Trump drives past supporters in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4, 2020. ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The president was immediately criticized for allegedly putting the agents in the car with him at risk of contracting coronavirus.

The agents in the vehicle with Trump were reportedly wearing protective gear including N-95 masks and gowns over their clothing.

Reports from earlier in the day indicated that Trump was doing well and could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday.