‘Get Well And Get It Together’: Jake Tapper Accuses Trump Of ‘Inflicting’ Failures On Americans

Jake Tapper closed out his Sunday show by admonishing President Donald Trump for “inflicting” failures on the American people.

“Get well and get it together,” Tapper said as he wrapped up CNN’s “State of the Union” with a monologue. (RELATED: Jake Tapper Reportedly Encouraged Sean Parnell To Run In ‘Safer’ District Rather Than Challenge Democrat Conor Lamb)

WATCH:

CNN’s @jaketapper: “Sick and in isolation, Mr. President, you have become a symbol of your own failures. Failures of recklessness, ignorance, arrogance. The same failures you have been inflicting on the rest of us … Get well and get it together” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/XXA5uC91Ea — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 4, 2020

Tapper began by saying that many Americans were probably feeling a mixture of sympathy and anger toward the president after learning that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus and subsequently hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

He went on to argue that the anger stemmed from knowing some measure of the pain and death could have been avoided if Trump had handled things differently. Over 208,000 Americans have died from coronavirus so far, according to the latest available data.

“Regardless of the sympathy we may feel,” Tapper continued, “We also know that the president has been undermining these efforts, expressing disdain for health regulations and those who abide by them.”

“Sick and in isolation, Mr. President, you have become a symbol of your own failures. Failures of recklessness, ignorance, arrogance. The same failures you have been inflicting on the rest of us,” Tapper concluded. “Get well and get it together.”

President Trump has often gone without a mask personally, saying that testing himself and others with whom he came in contact eliminated the need for that. He has also mocked reporters and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for wearing masks, particularly in situations where he believed they were not necessary.

Here’s Trump — who just announced he and Melania are under quarantine for possible COVID infection — mocking Joe Biden at Tuesday’s debate for wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/Q9cFtqezwc — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 2, 2020

The president has also encouraged Americans to wear masks when they can’t socially distance according to CDC guidelines.