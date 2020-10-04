Oklahoma Loses To Iowa State In Shocking Upset

Iowa State pulled off a shocking 37-30 upset Saturday night over Oklahoma.

After losing to Kansas State last week, the Sooners followed up that performance by losing to the Cyclones, and it’s time to panic in Norman. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How is a 1-2 start even possible for Oklahoma? They have more talent than ISU and KSU, and still managed to lose both games.

If you’re a fan of the Sooners, we’re long past the point of worrying. It’s time to smash the panic button.

Entering the season, all anyone wanted to talk about was whether or not Spencer Rattler would be the latest Oklahoma QB to win the Heisman.

Well, after a 1-2 start to open the 2020 campaign, I feel very confident saying that Rattler isn’t taking home the Heisman this season.

At this point, the question has to be asked how many more games will the Sooners drop before the season is over.

Seeing as how they’ve looked over the last two games, I think it’s very safe to say there are other losses on the schedule.

Lincoln Riley better figure things out fast or this season is going to be an epic train wreck.