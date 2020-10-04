REPORT: Cam Newton Is The Only Player On The Patriots With Coronavirus

Cam Newton is reportedly the only member of the New England Patriots with coronavirus.

Shockwaves were sent through the NFL when it was revealed that the star quarterback had tested positive for coronavirus, and the Patriots wouldn’t play the Chiefs as scheduled. Obviously, people became very worried the Patriots might face a similar outbreak to the one the Titans are dealing with. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Adam Schefter, Newton is the only member of the Patriots with coronavirus. Furthermore, the league had no new positive tests Sunday outside of the Titans.

All other Patriots’ tests returned negative tonight, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

There were no other positive tests this morning around the league, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

So two more positive tests in Tennessee this am brings it to 18 positive tests in the past week. Next week’s Titans-Bills game now in jeopardy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

Obviously, everyone was concerned like hell Saturday once the news about Newton broke and the game was postponed.

You’d be foolish to not be a little worried at this point. It’s a fluid situation, and things literally change by the minute.

However, it sounds like everything is going to be just fine. That’s great news for the NFL and the Patriots.

Newton needs to isolate away from the rest of the team, heal up and then he can return once the virus has cleared his system.

It might have looked dicey yesterday, but everything appears like it’s going to be just fine for the Patriots. All things considered, things could have been much worse.