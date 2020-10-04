REPORT: Chiefs Vs. Patriots Will Be Played Monday Night At 7:05 EST On CBS

The Chiefs and Patriots will reportedly play Monday night.

According to Adam Schefter, the two squads will meet in Kansas City for a Monday night game that will get started at 7:05 p.m. EST. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game will air on CBS. It was supposed to be played Sunday, but was bumped back after Cam Newton tested positive for coronavirus.

Patriots-Chiefs will kick off at 7:05 ET with full telecast on Monday night on CBS; Falcons-Packers kicks off at 8:50 et, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

Now, it’s Sunday afternoon, and the game is set to go Monday night, which means fans will have two games to watch tomorrow.

The important thing to remember whenever news about players testing positive breaks is that there’s no need to overreact.

Newton was the only player on the Patriots who tested positive. He was the only player on the team who contracted coronavirus.

One player isn’t going to derail a game, and it’s clearly a different situation from the one that the Titans are in.

The Pats and Chiefs will meet Monday night, and everything is going to be fine.