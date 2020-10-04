Texas Football Fans Should Be Embarrassed By The Longhorns And Tom Herman

The Texas Longhorns are still not an elite football program.

As always, the Longhorns entered the season with all the hype in the world, and it only took until week three until they lost a game they should have won when TCU upset them Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s a new season, but it’s still the same damn old Longhorns.

How the hell is Texas so bad at football? How are the Longhorns so damn disappointing every single season?

It doesn’t make sense at all. They’re in a state loaded with high school talent, have tons of money, great facilities and they still can’t compete with elite teams.

If I was a Longhorns fan, I would be furious with what I saw yesterday and over the past decade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Oct 3, 2020 at 11:28am PDT

I’m not sure what else needs to happen in order for Tom Herman’s seat to get legitimately hot, but we have to be nearing that point.

If Texas football fans had any self-respect, they’d be demanding changes be made after another terrible loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Oct 3, 2020 at 11:22am PDT

Of course, this is the new standard in Austin. I have no idea how we got to this point, but it’s truly embarrassing for the proud fans of Texas football.