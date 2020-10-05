REVIEW: ‘By Dawn’s Early Light’ Is A Very Fun WWIII Movie

“By Dawn’s Early Light” is a pretty cool WWIII film.

Somehow, I managed to stumble upon the nuclear apocalypse film from 1990, and I decided to fire it up because I needed something to watch while cranking out some work. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It’s not a secret at all that I love WWIII movies. Nothing gets me going like a fake war against the Soviet Union. It’s why I watch “Red Dawn” all the time.

The plot of the film is pretty straightforward. A nuclear explosion in the Soviet Union sets off a chain reaction of events that spiral out of control before anyone can stop them.

Before anyone realizes it, the United States is in a full-blown nuclear war with the Soviet Union.

The film focuses mostly on the pilots responsible for bombing the Soviet Union, and the Secretary of the Interior becoming the acting President.

More than anything, the film shows the absolute utter chaos of what would happen if the majority of the United States leadership was taken out in one swift strike.

The entire movie is also available on YouTube, which means it’s super easy to watch. If you’re interested in potential WWIII scenarios, then I can’t recommend “By Dawn’s Early Light” enough.

You can check out the whole movie below.