Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Analysis

Here’s What Trump Should Start Saying Immediately About His Economic Policies

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Event In Duluth, MN

(Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman Reporter
Font Size:

Many things were said during the first presidential debate, but viewers were deprived of perhaps the most important thing: discussion of policy substance. President Donald Trump failed to tout his economic accomplishments, which could be a make-it or break-it topic this election year as the U.S. grapples with high unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic and associated nationwide lockdowns.