‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Expecting Her First Child

“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson got everyone’s attention when she shared the happy news she and her husband Christian Huff are expecting their first child together.

“SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!” the 23-year-old reality star exclaimed in her post on Instagram Sunday to her millions of followers, along with a great photo of the happy couple and a sonogram picture. The comments were noted by People magazine. “Baby we already adore you.”

"What I've learned from you already," she added. "God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE."

Robertson continued sharing how thankful they are to be "carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in."

“Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life,” the reality star concluded her post.

As previously reported, Sadie and Christian made headlines in November when the two tied the knot at a private ceremony on her family farm in Louisiana.

Congratulations!