Dwayne Haskins’ Agent Rips Washington After Report That The QB Might Be Benched

Dwayne Haskins’ agent is publicly beefing with the Washington Football Team.

Prior to Washington’s game against the Ravens this past weekend, a report came out from Ian Rapoport that Haskins might be benched if he didn’t play well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The pressure is on Washington QB Dwayne Haskins, who must play well today to avoid the possibility of being pulled, sources say. Story: “Washington could move on from Dwayne Haskins if he continues to struggle”https://t.co/UIumnntyNt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2020

Haskins’ agent David Mulugheta tweeted in response to the report, “Amazing this is the narrative coming out of DC. A young QB (10 starts total over 2 seasons) who is in a brand new system, with no off-season in said new system, a young OL, limited weapons on offense and only 3 games into the NFL season. Yet ‘he’ is the one that must play well.”

Amazing this is the narrative coming out of DC. A young QB (10 starts total over 2 seasons) who is in a brand new system, with no off-season in said new system, a young OL, limited weapons on offense and only 3 games into the NFL season. Yet “he” is the one that must play well. https://t.co/6lAD0WGa2p — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) October 4, 2020

This is not a situation anyone wants to be involved with. The last thing Washington needs or wants is the agent of the team’s starting QB beefing with the organization.

Stuff of this nature should always be handled in-house. It shouldn’t ever become public. It’s a really bad look.

Having said that, I don’t understand why Washington is ready to pull the plug right now on Haskins. Has he struggled at times since entering the league? Sure, but look at the roster he’s playing with.

It’s not exactly like Washington has provided him with a ton of assets to help the offense. Placing the majority of the blame on Haskins is outrageous.

We’ll see what the team decides to do, but giving up on Haskins in less than two seasons seems a bit ridiculous.