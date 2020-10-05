The Miami Heat Beat The Los Angeles Lakers 115-104 In Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

The Miami Heat beat the Lakers 115-104 Sunday night in game three of the NBA Finals.

The Heat entered the game down 0-2 in the series, and needed to snag a win if they wanted any real hope of making a run at not getting humiliated.

Well, Jimmy Butler dropped 40 as he led the Heat to their first win in the NBA Finals. You can check out the highlights below.

Miami fans can now rest easy knowing that they won’t be swept. That can provide them some small level of comfort.

I’m still 100% confident that the Lakers are going to win this series. I have no doubt about that at all.

The Heat might have won Sunday night to bring the series to 2-1, but it doesn’t do much to change my opinion overall.

I still have every reason to believe LeBron James and company will leave the series with the NBA title and King James’ fourth ring.

You can catch game four Tuesday night at 9:00 EST on ABC.