Joe Burrow Is 1st Rookie QB In NFL History To Throw For 300 Yards Or More In 3 Straight Games

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has pulled off an impressive career accomplishment.

According to ESPN, Burrow is the first rookie QB in NFL history to throw for 300 yards or more in three straight games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The LSU Heisman winner got the first win of his NFL career Sunday when he beat the Jaguars, and threw for 300 yards and a touchdown.

Joe Burrow just became the first rookie in NFL history to throw for 300+ yards in three straight games. pic.twitter.com/1PmWlamlHZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 4, 2020

I told everyone who would listen that Burrow was going to be a very solid pro quarterback. I told everyone with ears that he’d get the job done.

I never guaranteed that he’d be Tom Brady 2.0, but it was obvious to me that the man was a capable gunslinger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals) on Oct 4, 2020 at 1:37pm PDT

Now, he’s the first rookie passer in the history of the league to toss for 300+ yards in three straight games.

Given the fact the Bengals aren’t any good right now, it’s an insanely impressive accomplishment from Burrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals) on Oct 4, 2020 at 1:12pm PDT

The young man’s future is incredibly bright. He’s mature, calm under pressure, can make all the necessary throws, is a solid athlete and a great leader. Joe Burrow seems destined for success.