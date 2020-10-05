Editorial

Joe Burrow Is 1st Rookie QB In NFL History To Throw For 300 Yards Or More In 3 Straight Games

Oct 4, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) watches from the sideline in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has pulled off an impressive career accomplishment.

According to ESPN, Burrow is the first rookie QB in NFL history to throw for 300 yards or more in three straight games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The LSU Heisman winner got the first win of his NFL career Sunday when he beat the Jaguars, and threw for 300 yards and a touchdown.

I told everyone who would listen that Burrow was going to be a very solid pro quarterback. I told everyone with ears that he’d get the job done.

I never guaranteed that he’d be Tom Brady 2.0, but it was obvious to me that the man was a capable gunslinger.

 

Now, he’s the first rookie passer in the history of the league to toss for 300+ yards in three straight games.

Given the fact the Bengals aren’t any good right now, it’s an insanely impressive accomplishment from Burrow.

 

The young man’s future is incredibly bright. He’s mature, calm under pressure, can make all the necessary throws, is a solid athlete and a great leader. Joe Burrow seems destined for success.