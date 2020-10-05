John McAfee Facing Charges For Tax Evasion

Founder of an antivirus software company and former Libertarian presidential candidate John McAfee is facing charges for tax evasion and willful failure to file tax returns, the Justice Department announced Monday.

The indictment alleges that McAfee failed to file tax returns between 2014 and 2018 despite earning millions of dollars through cryptocurrency, consulting work, speaking engagements and a documentary. It does not allege that McAfee earned any income from his software company during these years. (RELATED: John McAfee’s Message To The IRS, And Why He Plans To Reveal Satoshi Nakamoto)

“According to the indictment, McAfee allegedly evaded his tax liability by directing his income to be paid into bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts in the names of nominees,” the Justice Department said in a press release. “The indictment further alleges McAfee attempted to evade the IRS by concealing assets, including real property, a vehicle, and a yacht, in the names of others.”

McAfee has said on social media that he doesn’t pay taxes. “I refuse to pay taxes. Mind your own business,” a Sept. 25 tweet read.

I refuse to pay taxes. Mind your own business — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) September 25, 2020

He also called income tax “unconstitutional” and said that he refused to come back to the United States.

People saying: “Just pay your income taxes and come home”. Fuck no!! Income taxation is unconstitutional. Stop believing that caving in will solve our problems! It merely magnifies them! — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 19, 2019

McAfee fled the United States in 2018. He is currently awaiting extradition from Spain, where he was arrested according to the June 15 indictment. He was also arrested in 2012 after illegally crossing the Guatemalan border to seek asylum when he was wanted for questioning in a murder case.

The businessman faces up to five years in prison for each count of tax evasion and up to one year in prison for each count of willful failure to file a tax return if convicted, according to the press release.