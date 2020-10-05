Maryland School Board Member To Resign After Reportedly Wishing For Trump’s Death Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Washington County, Maryland, school board member Jacqueline Fischer will resign after she reportedly made several posts on social media wishing death to President Donald Trump following his positive coronavirus test.

“The Washington County Board of Education (WCBOE) will formally accept the resignation of Board member Jacqueline Fischer at the Board of Education’s public business meeting on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 6:00 p.m,” a message on the school board’s website read. The post was noted by LocalDVM.com in a piece published Monday.

“Mrs. Fischer’s resignation comes after posting comments regarding the President of the United States on her personal social media account,” the message added. “The comments do not reflect the views, positions, or opinions of the WCPS or the WCBOE.” (RELATED: Twitter Will Remove Tweets That Wish Trump Dead Following COVID Diagnosis)

A member of the Washington County Board of Education is being called to resign after making disturbing posts on social media.https://t.co/tVSgowp0Ib — WDVM 25 (@WDVMTV) October 2, 2020

The resignation comes after Fisher reportedly wrote comments on her personal Facebook page following Trump’s announcement that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Since he [Trump] has tested positive for COVID19, maybe the country will get lucky and he will die,” Fisher’s since-deleted post reportedly read. “Wouldn’t that be an act of karma.” (RELATED: ‘Avengers’ Director Tweets Trump Death Wish: ‘Just Die Quietly’)

“He [Trump] could care less how many Americans die from this even if he is the one who exposed them,” a second since-deleted post, reportedly read. “I hope he dies from it. That would solve a lot of America’s problems,” per WFMD.

The Republican Party of Washington County also released a statement about Fischer’s resignation.

“THANK YOU Ms. Fischer for your resignation,” the statement read. “I would also like to thank the other members of the school board as well who helped make this possible.”

“We look forward to the conclusion of this situation on Tuesday when her resignation is official,” the statement added. “Our community can now begin the healing process and work to build a better educational system deserving of our great county.”

According to the piece, she was elected to the board in 2002 and served until 2006. She was then elected again in 2010, 2014, and 2018. Her current term was set to be over in 2022.