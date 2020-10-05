Former MLB Pitcher Charles Haeger Found Dead Following Death Of Ex-Girlfriend

Former MLB pitcher Charles Haeger was found dead of a self inflicted gunshot wound after being sought in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Danielle Breed, in Arizona. He was 37.

According to a press release from Scottsdale police, per CNN in a piece published Sunday, Haeger’s body was discovered along a trail in the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. (RELATED: Marine Sustained Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Standoff At California Base)

The former player reportedly died “from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Scottsdale Police Sgt. Ben Hoster shared in the release to the outlet. (RELATED: X Games Legend Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound [VIDEO])

Update: Charles Haeger, a former professional baseball player who once pitched for the Dodgers, was being sought in the killing of his ex-girlfriend in Arizona. Police have confirmed he was found dead today of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.https://t.co/atsvRF4pKc — KTLA (@KTLA) October 4, 2020

It all comes following reports over the weekend the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was a suspect in the death of Breed.

According to the report:

Police found the body of 34-year-old Danielle Breed in her home on Friday, after her roommate reported hearing gunshots and seeing Haeger exit her room with a handgun.

“Haeger then pointed the handgun at the roommate,” Hoster shared in the statement, per ESPN. “The roommate quickly escaped out of the back of the residence, and he was able to get a neighbor to call 911.”

“My daughter was the spark of our family,” Jane Long, Breed’s mother shared. “She was the light on our darkest day. We all thrived on her infectious smile and positivity. We are crushed that she was a victim of such a horrific crime.”

Haeger, a knuckleball pitcher, was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2001 and during his MLB career played for such clubs as the San Diego Padres, Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners, per the outlet.