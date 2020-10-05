Two Officers Shot At Arkansas Motel, One Dead, Police Say

Police said two police officers were shot, one fatally, outside a motel in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, on Monday around noon, according to KATV.

The cops were shot near an Econo Lodge and were transported to a local hospital, KATV reported. One of the two officers was reportedly in critical condition, the local outlet reported.

BREAKING: Pine Bluff Police confirm 2 officers have been shot at the Econo Lodge on Blake St. Both have been taken to the hospital, with one in critical condition. Multiple persons of interest are in custody. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/keu2yN1B7m — Shelby Rose (@KATVShelby) October 5, 2020

Law enforcement was investigating the motel area for an unknown reason at the time of the shooting, and several people have been apprehended in connection to the violent incident, KATV reported. (RELATED: Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Two Washington Police Officers, Killing One)

“Alongside our Arkansas neighbors and partners, we are fervently praying for the two @PBPoliceDept officers who were shot earlier today. We are assisting @ARStatePolice and Pine Bluff PD with the ongoing investigation,” the Little Rock, Arkansas division of the FBI tweeted. Alongside our Arkansas neighbors and partners, we are fervently praying for the two @PBPoliceDept officers who were shot earlier today. We are assisting @ARStatePolice and Pine Bluff PD with the ongoing investigation. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/SiRoGles22 — FBI Little Rock (@FBILittleRock) October 5, 2020

