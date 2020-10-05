REPORT: The Patriots Will Fly On 2 Planes To Play The Chiefs

The New England Patriots will reportedly split up the team on different planes for the trip to Kansas City.

The Patriots will play Monday night against the Chiefs after the game was postponed following Cam Newton testing positive for coronavirus. It sounds like the team is taking every precaution possible with the travel plans for Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ProFootballTalk, the team will take two planes. One plane will carry the majority of the team, and the other plane will carry 20 people “who have had close contact with Newton.”

I kind of like the move in all honesty. It has a bit of a Designated Survivor feel to it. Seeing as how we’re in the middle of a global pandemic, we have to be as safe as possible.

The Patriots didn’t have any more positive tests outside of Cam Newton, but there’s nothing wrong with being extra safe.

Put the people who have had close contact with him on a separate plane, put the rest of the team on another plane, keep testing and everything should be fine.

If something does go wrong, then the people around Newton have already been kept away from the rest of the team.

Welcome to sports in 2020! It’s a never-ending circus. You can catch the Patriots vs. Chiefs at 7:05 EST on CBS.