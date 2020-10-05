Drunk College Student Reportedly Gets Stuck In Dryer, Firefighters Come To Her Rescue

A drunk college student got herself into a weird predicament after her friends dared her to get inside a dryer.

Rosie Cole, 21 and a student at Hull University in the UK, had to be rescued from the dryer by three firefighters, according to the student newspaper Hull Live.

“It wasn’t until I wiggled both my hips in and got my legs crossed behind me that I realized I couldn’t get out,” Cole told the outlet. “I am a bit dramatic so I didn’t think it was that bad at first and my house mates were making me laugh.” (RELATED: Drunk Woman Sentenced To 12 Days In Prison After Calling Police To Report An Intoxicated Driver While Driving Herself)

“When I realized I couldn’t uncross my legs and my hips were stuck I got a bit worried,” she added. “Especially when I tried to free myself the dryer tipped forward and I couldn’t get myself out. My arms were starting to hurt trying to hold myself up, and it was pretty hot inside the dryer.”

This is hilarious. I really can’t figure out how she even got her body in there, but I’m glad the firefighters were able to get her out. Cole claimed it took the help of three firefighters to pull her out of the dryer.

I will make sure to put “getting into dryers” on the list of things not to do while drunk, or not to do ever.