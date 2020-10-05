The Tennessee Titans Have No New Coronavirus Cases

The Tennessee Titans had no new coronavirus cases Monday.

According to Adam Schefter, the team didn’t have a single positive test Monday, and it was the first time in seven days a coronavirus test didn’t pop positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Titans are scheduled to play the Bills this upcoming Sunday, and it looks like that will now likely happen.

*No positive tests. All negative tests. https://t.co/UAxFQOgSDH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

Titans had 18 positive tests over the past six days. Zero positive tests today provides some hope that the Titans will be able to play the Bills in Week 5. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

So, there has obviously been a ton of chaos and confusion around the Titans over the past week because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The game against the Steelers was postponed until later in the season, and it looked like the game against the Bills was also in serious trouble.

Well, after this great update of no new positive tests, I’d say that it looks likely the Titans will play Buffalo this weekend.

Of course, everything is still up in the air. When playing football during a global pandemic, you can expect crazy things to happen.

At the very least, you have to be prepared for any and all outcomes.

Let’s hope the bad news for the Titans is officially over and that they can get back to playing football.