Tom Cruise Spotted Filming ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ On A Moving Train

Tom Cruise apparently has no fears when filming “Mission: Impossible 7.”

In a video tweeted by Culture Crave, the Hollywood star can be clearly scene on top of a moving train while preparing to film a scene.

At one point, he even waves at the people filming. Watch the awesome moment below.

Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie filming on top of a moving train for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ (via tomaspangelo | TikTok) pic.twitter.com/R2NmF0rsxc — Culture Crave ???? (@CultureCrave) October 4, 2020

Honestly, you have to give Cruise major props for being willing to do his own stunts like that. Most people in Hollywood try to minimize risk.

Cruise is out here riding the top of a moving train, and he’s doing it with a gigantic smile on his face.

You have to love it.

I can’t wait to see the new “Mission: Impossible” movie. The Ethan Hunt saga is one of the most fun action series ever made.

It’s just Tom Cruise killing bad guys, saving the day and awesome fight sequences for fans to enjoy. It’s the perfect kind of movie for your average guy.

“M:I 7” is slated to arrive November 21, 2021! It should be a really fun time!

H/T: BroBible