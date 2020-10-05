Trump Heads Back To White House After Weekend Stay At Walter Reed, Vows To ‘Soon’ Hit Campaign Trail

President Donald Trump was discharged Monday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and returned to the White House, where he is expected to spend the near future in isolation.

The president did not respond to questions asked by the press during his walk to the motorcade. He was asked about the total number of White House staffers who have tested positive so far and if he considers himself a “super spreader.”

Trump touched down in Marine One back at the White House after a short return flight, just 20 minutes after he left Walter Reed. (RELATED: White House Physician Sean Conley Repeatedly Dodges Questions About When Trump Last Tested Negative For Coronavirus)

Upon his return, the president climbed the steps on the south side of the White House, removed his mask, and posed for photos.

Reports from Monday afternoon indicated that administration officials have already converted two large rooms in the White House residence to temporary working space for Trump.

The president did tweet shortly before departing the hospital that the plans to “soon” get back out on the campaign trail. His campaign had previously canceled all future events following his positive coronavirus test.