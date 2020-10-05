Victoria’s Secret Model Elsa Hosk Reveals Gender Of First Child

Supermodel Elsa Hosk got everyone’s attention when she revealed that she and boyfriend Tom Daly are expecting a little girl after sharing recently that she’s pregnant.

“Babygirl,” the 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model captioned her post on Instagram, along with several black-and-white photos. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Model Romee Strijd Shares Life-Changing News That She’s Expecting)

Fellow Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid, who recently gave birth to her and boyfriend Zayn Malik’s child, a baby girl, commented on her post and shared simply, “yay.” (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

It comes following a recent post the lingerie model made revealing that she and Daly were expecting their first child together, along with several revealing black-and-white photos from her maternity shoot.

“Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while…,” Hosk captioned her post on social media. “Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!! Half way there @tomtomdaly.”

Congratulations!