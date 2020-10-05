Entertainment

Victoria’s Secret Model Elsa Hosk Reveals Gender Of First Child

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Supermodel Elsa Hosk got everyone’s attention when she revealed that she and boyfriend Tom Daly are expecting a little girl after sharing recently that she’s pregnant.

“Babygirl,” the 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model captioned her post on Instagram, along with several black-and-white photos. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Model Romee Strijd Shares Life-Changing News That She’s Expecting)

 

Fellow Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid, who recently gave birth to her and boyfriend Zayn Malik’s child, a baby girl, commented on her post and shared simply, “yay.”  (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

It comes following a recent post the lingerie model made revealing that she and Daly were expecting their first child together, along with several revealing black-and-white photos from her maternity shoot.

“Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while…,” Hosk captioned her post on social media. “Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!! Half way there @tomtomdaly.”

 

Congratulations!