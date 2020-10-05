Media

Washington Post Columnist Jennifer Rubin Suggests Congress Should ‘Defund Walter Reed’

Jennifer Rubin suggested Congress should defund Walter Reed hospital, where Trump has been recovering from COVID-19. (Screenshot YouTube MSNBC, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Misa-IOkKcE)

Screenshot YouTube MSNBC, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Misa-IOkKcE

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
Font Size:

Washington Post opinion columnist Jennifer Rubin suggested that Congress should “defund Walter Reed” National Military Center, where President Donald Trump is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Rubin was previously WaPo’s “conservative opinion writer” and now is the publication’s “NeverTrump, pro-democracy opinion writer,” according to her Twitter. Since Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday, Rubin has made several posts on social media regarding the president and the virus.

The opinion writer suggested Congress should “defund Walter Reed” after Trump announced he would be leaving the hospital Monday evening. (RELATED: WaPo’s Jennifer Rubin Says She’d Rather Be A ’19th Century Liberal Or A Wet Tory’ Than Conservative)

“It is a public health hazard,” she wrote.

Rubin also suggested that the White House “should be evacuated if” Trump returns and begged for Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump to be removed. Melania tested positive for COVID-19 and Barron tested negative.

“Oh, Walter Reed MD’s, is your malpractice insurance paid up?” Rubin added in another tweet.

“Walter Reed MDs are morally and professionally responsible for allowing this,” she continued in one of multiple tweets regarding Trump, the White House, coronavirus, the hospital and more.

Rubin also said Trump’s “doctors will be responsible” if the president “falls ill and relapses or infects anyone else.”