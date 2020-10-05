Washington Post Columnist Jennifer Rubin Suggests Congress Should ‘Defund Walter Reed’

Washington Post opinion columnist Jennifer Rubin suggested that Congress should “defund Walter Reed” National Military Center, where President Donald Trump is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Rubin was previously WaPo’s “conservative opinion writer” and now is the publication’s “NeverTrump, pro-democracy opinion writer,” according to her Twitter. Since Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday, Rubin has made several posts on social media regarding the president and the virus.

The opinion writer suggested Congress should “defund Walter Reed” after Trump announced he would be leaving the hospital Monday evening. (RELATED: WaPo’s Jennifer Rubin Says She’d Rather Be A ’19th Century Liberal Or A Wet Tory’ Than Conservative)

“It is a public health hazard,” she wrote.

Congress might want to defund Walter Reed. It is a public health hazard. — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

Rubin also suggested that the White House “should be evacuated if” Trump returns and begged for Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump to be removed. Melania tested positive for COVID-19 and Barron tested negative.

“Oh, Walter Reed MD’s, is your malpractice insurance paid up?” Rubin added in another tweet.

“Walter Reed MDs are morally and professionally responsible for allowing this,” she continued in one of multiple tweets regarding Trump, the White House, coronavirus, the hospital and more.

Is there no one at Walter Reed with the nerve to speak out publicly to warn others and express they objected to this dangerous course of conduct? After election there’s going to need to be a thorough review and AMA will need to consider discipline if appropriate — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

Rubin also said Trump’s “doctors will be responsible” if the president “falls ill and relapses or infects anyone else.”