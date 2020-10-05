Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Officially Says Graham Mertz Is QB1 After Jack Coan’s Foot Injury

Quarterback Graham Mertz has stepped into the starting role for the Wisconsin Badgers after Jack Coan’s injury.

According to Bucky’s 5th Quarter, head coach Paul Chryst announced Monday that Mertz was working with the first team offense. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“Graham (Mertz) has been taking the snaps with the rest of the ones.” HC Paul Chryst announcing who is the new starting QB — BOOky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) October 5, 2020

He also revealed that Coan’s foot injury was non-contact. It’s still not known when Coan will be back or if he’ll be back at all this season.

Chryst says that he doesn’t have to take a different approach with the team even with Coan hurt. He mentions that the injury was a “no contact” injury. — BOOky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) October 5, 2020

Well, here we are, folks. The Graham Mertz era is officially here. This isn’t how we planned on Mertz taking the torch, but life has a funny way of working out.

Either way, it’s now Mertz’s show until further notice, and that Chase Wolf is right behind him in case anything happens.

I’m not even joking when I say that Wisconsin should assign a security detail to Mertz. Keep him protected at all costs.

Our national title hopes now rest on his health and golden arm. Do whatever is necessary to keep him ready to roll.

Welcome to the big show, Mertz! We’re ready to show up and show out.