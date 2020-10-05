Wisconsin Fans Have Complete Confidence In Graham Mertz As The Team’s Starting Quarterback

There is complete and total confidence in Graham Mertz to take over as the starting quarterback for the Wisconsin Badgers.

News broke Sunday that starting quarterback and seasoned senior veteran Jack Coan is out indefinitely after injuring his foot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means that Mertz is the next man. Nobody wanted Mertz to become the starting quarterback this way, but life throws you curveballs.

Talked two a pair of sources — one late yesterday and the second early this AM: #Badgers QB Jack Coan suffered a foot injury at practice and is out indefinitely. Not sure of severity. https://t.co/SMUm8uftYQ — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 4, 2020

Last night, I was speaking with somebody incredibly well-versed in Wisconsin football, and I floated the question of whether or not three weeks was enough time to make a change at quarterback.

I was cut-off mid-sentence, and it was made crystal clear that Mertz will absolutely be ready to roll October 24 against Illinois if it’s necessary.

The young man has all the hype in the world, and fans have been waiting for more than a season to see him take over.

Well, with Coan going down, it now appears like that’s where we’re at. In case you thought I was nervous, I can promise you that I’m not.

Whether it’s Coan or Mertz, you best believe that Wisconsin will be ready to take the field, and Paul Chryst will have the boys prepared for battle.

Get Mertz all the reps in practice and let’s get ready to roll. It appears like a new era is upon us in Madison, and I’m ready to get this party started.